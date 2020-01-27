NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, January 27, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;36;SW;6;83%
Binghamton;Cloudy;30;SW;10;92%
Buffalo;Cloudy;35;W;12;86%
Central Park;Mostly clear;39;W;14;59%
Dansville;Flurries;36;Calm;0;78%
Dunkirk;Snow;35;WSW;14;86%
East Hampton;Clear;36;W;7;71%
Elmira;Flurries;35;SW;6;78%
Farmingdale;Clear;37;W;8;64%
Fort Drum;Snow;32;WSW;13;93%
Fulton;Flurries;34;SW;7;85%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;34;SSW;7;84%
Islip;Mostly clear;36;WSW;8;73%
Ithaca;Cloudy;32;SSW;7;95%
Jamestown;Flurries;30;W;14;92%
Massena;Cloudy;34;SW;9;88%
Montauk;Clear;40;W;10;67%
Montgomery;Cloudy;34;SW;5;78%
Monticello;Cloudy;31;WSW;8;96%
New York;Mostly clear;39;WSW;7;59%
New York Jfk;Clear;36;WSW;10;72%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;39;W;14;56%
Newburgh;Cloudy;36;WSW;9;80%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;35;WSW;12;86%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;34;SW;9;93%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;36;WSW;13;74%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;35;N;3;88%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;37;SSW;3;66%
Rochester;Cloudy;33;W;12;88%
Rome;Snow;33;Calm;0;100%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;31;SW;7;88%
Shirley;Clear;36;W;6;67%
Syracuse;Showers;36;SW;12;81%
Watertown;Flurries;33;WSW;9;95%
Wellsville;Snow;29;W;8;92%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;33;W;7;75%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;34;W;6;69%
