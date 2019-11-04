NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, November 4, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;33;S;5;79%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;33;SW;3;75%

Buffalo;Cloudy;38;S;6;75%

Central Park;Clear;43;Calm;7;53%

Dansville;Cloudy;35;S;6;78%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;38;SSW;8;70%

East Hampton;Clear;42;NNW;3;62%

Elmira;Partly cloudy;33;WNW;3;88%

Farmingdale;Clear;41;Calm;0;59%

Fort Drum;Clear;37;SSW;5;77%

Fulton;Mostly clear;36;SW;6;61%

Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;32;S;5;78%

Islip;Clear;39;N;5;74%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;35;NW;5;81%

Jamestown;Cloudy;34;SSW;8;72%

Massena;Clear;32;SW;7;81%

Montauk;Clear;48;N;9;49%

Montgomery;Clear;28;Calm;0;92%

Monticello;Clear;29;N;2;90%

New York;Clear;47;N;5;49%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;44;NW;6;50%

New York Lga;Clear;45;WNW;7;47%

Newburgh;Clear;34;Calm;0;86%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;37;ESE;5;85%

Ogdensburg;Clear;36;N;6;80%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;33;SE;6;81%

Plattsburgh;Clear;38;N;5;67%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;31;Calm;0;85%

Rochester;Mostly clear;33;SE;5;71%

Rome;Partly cloudy;35;Calm;0;95%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;31;SW;7;88%

Shirley;Clear;37;NW;5;75%

Syracuse;Clear;38;SW;9;62%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;38;NE;5;75%

Wellsville;Mostly clear;33;SW;9;69%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;28;Calm;0;84%

White Plains;Clear;37;Calm;0;66%

