NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, October 27, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Rain;45;Calm;1;85%
Binghamton;Showers;47;SE;17;92%
Buffalo;Rain;55;SE;13;84%
Central Park;Showers;56;N;3;71%
Dansville;Cloudy;54;SE;13;82%
Dunkirk;Rain;55;SSE;17;85%
East Hampton;Showers;55;ESE;9;72%
Elmira;Cloudy;53;SSE;7;85%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;56;SE;6;74%
Fort Drum;Rain;46;SSE;18;89%
Fulton;Showers;48;E;7;82%
Glens Falls;Showers;39;NE;2;100%
Islip;Cloudy;56;ESE;8;85%
Ithaca;Showers;50;SSE;20;93%
Jamestown;Rain;50;SSE;10;92%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;41;NE;6;79%
Montauk;Cloudy;56;ESE;5;69%
Montgomery;Showers;48;Calm;0;89%
Monticello;Showers;45;E;5;96%
New York;Showers;58;NE;12;69%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;56;ESE;6;80%
New York Lga;Showers;57;ESE;6;68%
Newburgh;Showers;54;SE;5;76%
Niagara Falls;Rain;51;SE;13;94%
Ogdensburg;Rain;43;ENE;5;81%
Penn (Yan);Showers;52;SSE;10;86%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;0;96%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;86%
Rochester;Showers;52;SE;12;92%
Rome;Rain;47;E;14;92%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;34;NNE;6;92%
Shirley;Cloudy;57;SE;5;68%
Syracuse;Showers;48;E;10;86%
Watertown;Rain;50;SE;12;79%
Wellsville;Cloudy;49;SSE;18;92%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;54;ESE;5;82%
White Plains;Cloudy;52;ESE;6;82%
