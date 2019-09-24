NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 24, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly clear;65;NNW;4;90%
Binghamton;Clear;59;W;10;89%
Buffalo;Partly cloudy;61;WNW;10;78%
Central Park;Cloudy;71;N;3;93%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;75%
Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;62;W;13;78%
East Hampton;Showers;70;WSW;12;92%
Elmira;Fog;53;Calm;0;100%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;73;WSW;5;80%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;6;86%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;62;W;12;83%
Glens Falls;Clear;61;S;4;100%
Islip;Showers;72;WSW;10;92%
Ithaca;Clear;59;W;8;93%
Jamestown;Mostly clear;59;WNW;13;77%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;62;SW;6;89%
Montauk;Showers;71;SSW;9;86%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;68;W;8;75%
Monticello;Mostly clear;63;WNW;8;91%
New York;Cloudy;74;WSW;6;84%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;76;WNW;18;76%
New York Lga;Cloudy;75;WNW;12;73%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;68;W;7;77%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;60;WNW;12;85%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;6;87%
Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;59;SW;8;96%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;61;S;6;96%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;72;WSW;3;59%
Rochester;Showers;62;W;12;80%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;61;W;7;96%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;58;W;7;93%
Shirley;Showers;72;WSW;3;87%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;62;W;16;89%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;6;83%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;56;W;7;93%
Westhampton Beach;Rain;70;W;9;93%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;8;83%
