NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, September 21, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;56;Calm;1;86%
Binghamton;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;74%
Buffalo;Clear;62;SSE;4;82%
Central Park;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;54%
Dansville;Clear;56;SE;8;89%
Dunkirk;Clear;64;S;3;75%
East Hampton;Clear;55;Calm;0;92%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;100%
Farmingdale;Clear;62;Calm;0;77%
Fort Drum;Mostly clear;56;S;2;87%
Fulton;Clear;57;Calm;0;89%
Glens Falls;Clear;49;Calm;0;92%
Islip;Clear;60;W;5;92%
Ithaca;Partly cloudy;53;ENE;5;96%
Jamestown;Clear;57;S;6;93%
Massena;Clear;56;SW;3;86%
Montauk;Mostly clear;66;W;3;77%
Montgomery;Clear;53;SW;3;92%
Monticello;Clear;53;W;3;87%
New York;Mostly clear;68;W;6;62%
New York Jfk;Clear;65;WSW;10;80%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;70;W;9;56%
Newburgh;Clear;59;W;6;82%
Niagara Falls;Clear;62;S;3;84%
Ogdensburg;Clear;57;Calm;0;93%
Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;59;SW;5;93%
Plattsburgh;Clear;54;Calm;0;92%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;92%
Rochester;Clear;59;SW;6;83%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;100%
Saranac Lake;Clear;43;Calm;0;96%
Shirley;Clear;59;WSW;5;86%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;59;ESE;3;83%
Watertown;Showers;54;ESE;3;92%
Wellsville;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;49;Calm;0;92%
White Plains;Clear;63;WNW;7;64%
