NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 21, 2023

_____

064 FPUS51 KBTV 220829

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

325 AM EST Sun Jan 22 2023

NYZ028-221600-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

325 AM EST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Near

steady temperature around 30. South winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Near steady temperature around 30.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ031-221600-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

325 AM EST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional

snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Breezy with highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow. Lows around 15. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ026-221600-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

325 AM EST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the

mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow. Lows around 15. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ087-221600-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

325 AM EST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ029-221600-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

325 AM EST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the

mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ027-221600-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

325 AM EST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the

mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow. Lows around 15. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ030-221600-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

325 AM EST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

in the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional

snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Breezy with

highs around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ035-221600-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

325 AM EST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near

steady temperature around 30. South winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ034-221600-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

325 AM EST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 30. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather