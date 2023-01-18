NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 17, 2023 _____ 404 FPUS51 KBTV 180808 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 305 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023 NYZ028-181600- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 305 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ031-181600- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 305 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely this morning, then a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ026-181600- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 305 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers or a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ087-181600- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 305 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Rain or snow showers, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ029-181600- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 305 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Snow or rain showers. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet in the afternoon. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Light snow accumulation. Near steady temperature around 30. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ027-181600- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 305 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers or a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ030-181600- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 305 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Snow or rain showers, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Light snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ035-181600- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 305 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers this morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ034-181600- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 305 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$