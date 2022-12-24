NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

331 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

331 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with highs

around 17. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow. Near steady

temperature around 15. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow. A chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17. West

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 40s.

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

331 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow. Very windy with

highs around 12. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery. Near

steady temperature around 10 above. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow. A chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Near steady

temperature around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower

20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

331 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas

of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Very windy with highs around 18. Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers until midnight, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Areas of blowing snow.

Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Windy with lows

around 15. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning.

Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches

possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

15. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

331 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Very windy with highs around 17. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times after midnight. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Windy. Near steady temperature around 15. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches

possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

16. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

331 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible.

Windy with highs around 11. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas

of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Blustery. Near steady temperature around 9 above. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers with possible snow squalls in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of

blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around 20.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs around 20.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

331 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Very windy with highs around 17. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas

of blowing snow. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Blustery with lows around 14. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around

15. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

331 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow. A slight chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Very windy with highs around

10 above. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to

25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow. A slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Blustery. Near steady temperature

around 8 above. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs around 19. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 20.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

331 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow. Brisk with highs

around 15. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11, except around 15 along

Lake Champlain. Near steady temperature around 12. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 40s.

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

331 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with highs around 10 above.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 23 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 7 above.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow. A chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 13.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid

20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

