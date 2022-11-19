NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, November 18, 2022

887 FPUS51 KBTV 190849

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

345 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

NYZ028-191600-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

345 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s, except in the upper 20s along

Lake Champlain. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows around 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ031-191600-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

345 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 18. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows 16 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ026-191600-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

345 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Lows

in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows around 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ087-191600-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

345 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this

morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in

the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs around

30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ029-191600-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

345 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning.

Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Lows around 18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-191600-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

345 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows around 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ030-191600-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

345 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ035-191600-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

345 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ034-191600-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

345 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

