Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

317 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

NYZ028-061600-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

317 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ031-061600-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

317 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ026-061600-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

317 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ087-061600-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

317 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

this morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ029-061600-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

317 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely until midnight, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ027-061600-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

317 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ030-061600-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

317 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely until midnight, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ035-061600-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

317 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ034-061600-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

317 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

