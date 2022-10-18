NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, October 17, 2022 _____ 470 FPUS51 KBTV 180728 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 325 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022 NYZ028-181500- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 325 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s, except in the upper 30s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ031-181500- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 325 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost until midnight, then areas of frost after midnight. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 50. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ026-181500- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 325 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ087-181500- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 325 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ029-181500- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 325 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ027-181500- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 325 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ030-181500- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 325 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost until midnight, then areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ035-181500- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 325 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ034-181500- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 325 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Copyright 2022 AccuWeather