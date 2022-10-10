NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 9, 2022 _____ 945 FPUS51 KBTV 100806 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 402 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022 NYZ028-102000- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 402 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ031-102000- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 402 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ026-102000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 402 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ087-102000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 402 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ029-102000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 402 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ027-102000- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 402 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ030-102000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 402 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ035-102000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 402 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ034-102000- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 402 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather