NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 27, 2022 _____ 005 FPUS51 KBTV 280711 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 308 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 NYZ028-282000- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 308 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ031-282000- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 308 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ026-282000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 308 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ087-282000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 308 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ029-282000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 308 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ027-282000- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 308 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ030-282000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 308 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ035-282000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 308 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ034-282000- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 308 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather