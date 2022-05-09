NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 8, 2022

_____

808 FPUS51 KBTV 090646

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

242 AM EDT Mon May 9 2022

NYZ028-092000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

242 AM EDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ031-092000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

242 AM EDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ026-092000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

242 AM EDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ087-092000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

242 AM EDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ029-092000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

242 AM EDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ027-092000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

242 AM EDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ030-092000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

242 AM EDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ035-092000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

242 AM EDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ034-092000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

242 AM EDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

