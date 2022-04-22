NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 21, 2022

_____

467 FPUS51 KBTV 220738

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

334 AM EDT Fri Apr 22 2022

NYZ028-222000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

334 AM EDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ031-222000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

334 AM EDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ026-222000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

334 AM EDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ087-222000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

334 AM EDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ029-222000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

334 AM EDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ027-222000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

334 AM EDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ030-222000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

334 AM EDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ035-222000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

334 AM EDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ034-222000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

334 AM EDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather