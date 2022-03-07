NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022

_____

056 FPUS51 KBTV 070845

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

339 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

NYZ028-072100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

339 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with possible snow and freezing

rain likely until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ031-072100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

339 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Freezing rain and snow this morning, then a chance

of freezing rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this morning, becoming

light and variable. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, rain, a chance of freezing rain

and sleet until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Breezy with

lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely or rain. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ026-072100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

339 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain. Little or no

snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow with a chance of freezing rain until

midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ087-072100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

339 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Snow and rain.

Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, rain with a chance of freezing rain

until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ029-072100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

339 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain this morning.

Rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, rain with a chance of freezing rain until

midnight, then snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ027-072100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

339 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. A slight chance of freezing rain this

morning, then a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow with a chance of freezing rain until

midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total

snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ030-072100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

339 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and snow this morning, then rain with a

chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

east this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, rain with a chance of freezing rain until

midnight, then snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows around 19. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ035-072100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

339 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ034-072100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

339 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning. Rain and freezing rain. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain with possible snow and

freezing rain likely until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 30. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Breezy with highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather