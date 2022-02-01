NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, January 31, 2022

079 FPUS51 KBTV 010840

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

333 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

NYZ028-012100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

334 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs

10 to 15. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ031-012100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

334 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs

around 10 above. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ026-012100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

334 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs

10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ087-012100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

334 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or a chance of rain. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs

10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ029-012100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

334 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Lows

5 to 10 above. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs

around 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ027-012100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

334 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or a chance of rain. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs

10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ030-012100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

334 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 17. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Lows

around 5 above. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs

around 10 above. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ035-012100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

334 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Lows

10 to 15. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs 15 to

20. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ034-012100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

334 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Blustery

with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows 15 to 21. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs 15 to

20. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

