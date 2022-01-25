NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

311 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

311 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 11 below,

except 2 below to 8 below zero along Lake Champlain. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 5 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Wind chill

values as low as 29 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 14 below to 20 below

zero. South winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

28 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

27 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

311 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to

around 14 this afternoon. Light and variable winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder

with lows around 13 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 34 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 4 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Wind chill

values as low as 33 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17 below.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

30 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 19. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

26 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

311 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely this morning, then a

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs around 19. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder

with lows around 17 below. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 3 above. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 31 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14 below.

South winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

311 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely this morning, then a

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs around 20. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder

with lows around 17 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 4 above. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13 below.

Temperature rising to around 2 below after midnight. South winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

311 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely this morning, then a

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around

17 below. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 28 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 4 above. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18 below.

South winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

311 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely this morning, then a

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs around 19. Light and variable winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder

with lows around 15 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 31 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 3 above. West winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14 below.

South winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

21 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

311 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely this morning, then a

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around

15 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 32 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 3 above. West winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19 below.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

33 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

28 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

311 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 4 below, except around 1 above along Lake

Champlain. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 7 above. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 8 below to

14 below zero. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

27 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

311 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Much

colder with lows 5 below to 13 below zero. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 4 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 31 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 11 below to 19 below

zero. West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

28 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

27 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder with lows 5 below to zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

