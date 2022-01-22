NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, January 21, 2022

871 FPUS51 KBTV 220753

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

250 AM EST Sat Jan 22 2022

NYZ028-222100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

250 AM EST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

33 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

9 below. West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

23 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. South winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 below to

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 below to

15 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around

zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ031-222100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

250 AM EST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 16. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 7 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

10 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

26 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. South winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 5 below to

zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

NYZ026-222100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

250 AM EST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

11 to 17. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 6 above.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

10 below. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. South winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 below to

15 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 below to

20 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around

zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ087-222100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

250 AM EST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 19. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around

12. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 18. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

8 below. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 20. South winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 below to

20 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 5 below to

zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ029-222100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

250 AM EST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 19. South winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

38 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around

11. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Additional snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs around 17. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

9 below. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 19. South winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ027-222100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

250 AM EST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 13. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 6 above.

Temperature rising to around 19 after midnight. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 19. Temperature falling to

around 11 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

9 below. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 23 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 17. South winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around

zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ030-222100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

250 AM EST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 18. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 9 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

11 below. West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

27 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. South winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ035-222100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

250 AM EST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 17. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 4 below.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 17. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ034-222100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

250 AM EST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 17. Light and variable winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 8 above. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 12 to 22. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

11 below zero. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 25 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 below to

15 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 5 to 15 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

