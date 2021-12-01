NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

244 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

244 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s, except in the lower 30s along

Lake Champlain. South winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Breezy with lows around 20.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

244 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 30. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

244 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

244 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight, then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight.

Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

244 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

244 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

244 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain

showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers. Light snow accumulation.

Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

244 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

244 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 30. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow or rain showers likely in the

morning, then rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Windy with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Windy with lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Breezy with lows around 20.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Windy

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Very windy with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 20s.

