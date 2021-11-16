NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, November 15, 2021

_____

354 FPUS51 KBTV 160836

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

331 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

NYZ028-162100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

331 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s, except in the upper 20s

along Lake Champlain. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ031-162100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

331 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ026-162100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

331 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ087-162100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

331 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ029-162100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

331 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-162100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

331 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ030-162100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

331 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 20. West winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ035-162100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

331 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ034-162100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

331 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 40. South

winds around 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather