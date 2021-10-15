NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 14, 2021 _____ 219 FPUS51 KBTV 150839 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 434 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021 NYZ028-152000- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 434 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ031-152000- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 434 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ026-152000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 434 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ087-152000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 434 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ029-152000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 434 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ027-152000- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 434 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ030-152000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 434 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ035-152000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 434 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until midnight, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 70. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ034-152000- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 434 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather