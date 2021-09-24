NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 23, 2021 _____ 546 FPUS51 KBTV 240725 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 322 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021 NYZ028-242000- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 322 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s, except in the mid 50s along Lake Champlain. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ031-242000- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 322 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ026-242000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 322 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ087-242000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 322 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ029-242000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 322 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ027-242000- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 322 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ030-242000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 322 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ035-242000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 322 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ034-242000- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 322 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$