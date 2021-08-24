NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, August 23, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

316 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

NYZ028-242000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

316 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ031-242000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

316 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ026-242000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

316 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ087-242000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

316 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ029-242000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

316 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-242000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

316 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ030-242000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

316 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ035-242000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

316 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ034-242000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

316 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

