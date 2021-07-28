NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

526 FPUS51 KBTV 280834

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

429 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

NYZ028-282000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

429 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ031-282000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

429 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ026-282000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

429 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ087-282000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

429 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ029-282000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

429 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ027-282000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

429 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ030-282000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

429 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ035-282000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

429 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ034-282000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

429 AM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light

and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$



