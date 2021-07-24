NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, July 23, 2021

_____

481 FPUS51 KBTV 240728

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

324 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

NYZ028-242000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

324 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ031-242000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

324 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ026-242000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

324 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers until midnight, then showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ087-242000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

324 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers until midnight, then showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ029-242000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

324 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

dense fog this morning. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers until midnight, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ027-242000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

324 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ030-242000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

324 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ035-242000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

324 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ034-242000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

324 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather