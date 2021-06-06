NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

_____

018 FPUS51 KBTV 061638

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1234 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

NYZ028-062000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1234 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s, except in the mid 80s

along Lake Champlain. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ031-062000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1234 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ026-062000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1234 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot

with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ087-062000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1234 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ029-062000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1234 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ027-062000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1234 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ030-062000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1234 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ035-062000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1234 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90, except

in the mid 80s along Lake Champlain. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s, except

in the upper 80s along Lake Champlain. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ034-062000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1234 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather