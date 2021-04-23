NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 22, 2021 _____ 218 FPUS51 KBTV 230722 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 319 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021 NYZ028-232000- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 319 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ031-232000- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 319 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ026-232000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 319 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ087-232000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 319 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ029-232000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 319 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ027-232000- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 319 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ030-232000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 319 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ035-232000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 319 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ034-232000- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 319 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather