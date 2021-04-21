NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

156 FPUS51 KBTV 210736

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

NYZ028-212000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow until midnight, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ031-212000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow until midnight, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in

the morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy

with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ026-212000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight, then a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ087-212000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight, then a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of

4 to 6 inches possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ029-212000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely until midnight, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ027-212000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow until midnight, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ030-212000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow until midnight, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in

the morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ035-212000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow until midnight, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ034-212000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

332 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow until midnight, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

