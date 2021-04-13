NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, April 12, 2021

_____

052 FPUS51 KBTV 130809

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

405 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021

NYZ028-132000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

405 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ031-132000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

405 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ026-132000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

405 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ087-132000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

405 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ029-132000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

405 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ027-132000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

405 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ030-132000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

405 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ035-132000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

405 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ034-132000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

405 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather