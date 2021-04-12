NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 11, 2021

302 FPUS51 KBTV 120750

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

347 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

NYZ028-122000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

347 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ031-122000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

347 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ026-122000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

347 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ087-122000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

347 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ029-122000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

347 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ027-122000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

347 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ030-122000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

347 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ035-122000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

347 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ034-122000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

347 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

