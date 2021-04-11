NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 10, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

