NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, April 2, 2021

033 FPUS51 KBTV 030711

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

307 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

NYZ028-032000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

307 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ031-032000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

307 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ026-032000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

307 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ087-032000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

307 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ029-032000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

307 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ027-032000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

307 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ030-032000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

307 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ035-032000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

307 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ034-032000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

307 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

