NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 11, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

230 AM EST Fri Feb 12 2021

NYZ028-122100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

230 AM EST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. Northwest winds

around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 below. West

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 12. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable. Wind chill values as low as

23 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 3 above. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ031-122100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

230 AM EST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 8 to 14 above. West winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 8 below. West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 26 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 13. West winds around 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable. Wind chill values as low as 27 below

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 1 above. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ026-122100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

230 AM EST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 8 below. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 13. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 2 above. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ087-122100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

230 AM EST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Cold with

lows 6 below to 12 below zero. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs around 13. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 3 above. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ029-122100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

230 AM EST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12 below. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs around 15. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 3 above. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s.

NYZ027-122100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

230 AM EST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 8 below. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 12. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 2 above. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ030-122100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

230 AM EST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11 below. West

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs around 14. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 3 above. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ035-122100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

230 AM EST Fri Feb 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 13. North winds around 10 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 4 below. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 15. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 6 above. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

NYZ034-122100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

230 AM EST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 12 to 18. Northwest winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Wind chill

values as low as 29 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Cold with

lows 2 below to 8 below zero. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 23 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs around 17. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable. Wind chill values as low as 23 below

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 5 above. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

