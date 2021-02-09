NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, February 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

204 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

204 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Light snow. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 12.

Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

204 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows

around 10 above. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 19. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

10 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

204 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Light snow. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 11. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs around

15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

204 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Light snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 19. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around

15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

204 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

7 above. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 19. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 15 to

20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

204 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

12. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 17. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 15 to

20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

204 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

9 above. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 10 to

15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

204 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows

around 14. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 15 to

20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

204 AM EST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming

light and variable. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows

around 10 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 13 to 21. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

