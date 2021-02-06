NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, February 5, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

302 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

302 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 8 above.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

302 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 4 above.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Brisk with highs around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

302 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 5 above.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

302 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow.

Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows zero to 6 above

zero. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

302 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around 10 above.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Colder with lows around 1 below. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 19. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Light snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Brisk with highs in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

302 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs

in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs around 30. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 19. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

302 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Areas of

blowing snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Lows around 10 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around zero. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Windy with highs around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

302 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

9 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

snow. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

302 AM EST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Blustery with lows around 10 above. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Blustery with lows

1 below to 5 above zero. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs 14 to 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Very windy with highs in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

