NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 10, 2020

667 FPUS51 KBTV 110245

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

941 PM EST Thu Dec 10 2020

NYZ028-110900-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

941 PM EST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or

freezing rain or sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ031-110900-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

941 PM EST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or

freezing rain or sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or freezing rain. Highs

in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ026-110900-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

941 PM EST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid

30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ087-110900-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

941 PM EST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ029-110900-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

941 PM EST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around

40. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ027-110900-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

941 PM EST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid

30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ030-110900-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

941 PM EST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ035-110900-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

941 PM EST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ034-110900-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

941 PM EST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

