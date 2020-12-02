NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

230 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain or snow showers this

morning, then a chance of snow or rain showers this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

.TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers until

midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers until

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

.TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers until

midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated rain or snow showers this

morning, then cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs around 40.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Total snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy with lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

