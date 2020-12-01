NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020
_____
198 FPUS51 KBTV 010728
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
225 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020
NYZ028-012100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
225 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south
with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until
midnight, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ031-012100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
225 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to
25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers until
midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ026-012100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
225 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until
midnight, then a chance of snow showers or a slight chance of
rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ087-012100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
225 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance
of snow showers until midnight, then snow showers likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation a
dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the
upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ029-012100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
225 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers until
midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional
snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ027-012100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
225 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until
midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
morning, then snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ030-012100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
225 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers
until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers
after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible.
Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional
snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ035-012100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
225 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s
this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A
slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow or rain
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ034-012100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
225 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.
Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers until midnight. A chance of snow
showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Lows
around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation a
dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy with
lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
50 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
$$
_____
