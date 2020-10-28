NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

_____

938 FPUS51 KBTV 280729

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

327 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020

NYZ028-282000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

327 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ031-282000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

327 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated rain or snow showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ026-282000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

327 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ087-282000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

327 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Isolated snow showers this morning. Cloudy with isolated

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ029-282000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

327 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Scattered snow showers this morning. Cloudy with

isolated rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ027-282000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

327 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ030-282000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

327 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers or isolated rain showers

this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ035-282000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

327 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ034-282000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

327 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light

snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather