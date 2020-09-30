NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

356 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

356 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

356 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

356 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

356 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,

then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

356 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

356 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

356 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

356 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

356 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

