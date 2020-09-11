NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 10, 2020

358 FPUS51 KBTV 110707

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

304 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

NYZ028-112000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

304 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s, except in the upper 40s along Lake Champlain. North

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ031-112000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

304 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ026-112000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

304 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. South winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ087-112000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

304 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ029-112000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

304 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows around

40. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ027-112000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

304 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ030-112000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

304 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ035-112000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

304 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s, except in the upper 40s along Lake Champlain. North

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs around 70. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ034-112000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

304 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

