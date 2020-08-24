NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
319 FPUS51 KBTV 240724
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
320 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
NYZ028-242000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
320 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ031-242000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
320 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ026-242000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
320 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ087-242000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
320 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid
40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ029-242000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
320 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ027-242000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
320 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ030-242000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
320 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ035-242000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
320 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight
chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ034-242000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
320 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
