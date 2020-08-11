NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, August 10, 2020
900 FPUS51 KBTV 110731
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
329 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
NYZ028-112000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
329 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly
until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ031-112000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
329 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly
until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ026-112000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
329 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly
until midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ087-112000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
329 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ029-112000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
329 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ027-112000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
329 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly
until midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ030-112000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
329 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ035-112000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
329 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around
90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in
the morning, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
$$
NYZ034-112000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
329 AM EDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather