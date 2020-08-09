NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 8, 2020

_____

388 FPUS51 KBTV 090704

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

302 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020

NYZ028-092000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

302 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ031-092000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

302 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ026-092000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

302 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ087-092000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

302 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ029-092000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

302 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ027-092000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

302 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ030-092000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

302 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ035-092000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

302 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ034-092000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

302 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph

in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather