NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, July 17, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

310 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

NYZ028-182000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

311 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s early.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ031-182000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

311 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm with

highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ026-182000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

311 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s early.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ087-182000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

311 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s early.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ029-182000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

311 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ027-182000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

311 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s early.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ030-182000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

311 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ035-182000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

311 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s

early.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ034-182000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

311 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

