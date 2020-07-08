NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

434 FPUS51 KBTV 080720

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

317 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

NYZ028-082000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

317 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 7 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Hazy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ031-082000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

317 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Hazy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Hazy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ026-082000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

317 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 7 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 90. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds. Heat index values in the mid 90s early.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ087-082000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

317 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 7 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hazy, hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hazy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ029-082000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

317 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Hazy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hazy, hot with

highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hazy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ027-082000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

317 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 7 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hazy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ030-082000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

317 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Patchy dense fog. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Hazy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hazy. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Hazy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ035-082000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

317 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 7 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s, except in the

lower 80s along Lake Champlain. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 90. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Hazy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ034-082000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

317 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Hazy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Hazy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

