NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2020

_____

832 FPUS51 KBTV 310719

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

316 AM EDT Sun May 31 2020

NYZ028-312000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

316 AM EDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ031-312000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

316 AM EDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ026-312000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

316 AM EDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ087-312000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

316 AM EDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ029-312000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

316 AM EDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ027-312000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

316 AM EDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ030-312000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

316 AM EDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ035-312000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

316 AM EDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ034-312000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

316 AM EDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

