NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 21, 2020

_____

467 FPUS51 KBTV 220707

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

304 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

NYZ028-222000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

304 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ031-222000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

304 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ026-222000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

304 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ087-222000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

304 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ029-222000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

304 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ027-222000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

304 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ030-222000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

304 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ035-222000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

304 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ034-222000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

304 AM EDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

