NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

325 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

325 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

325 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

325 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

325 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

325 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

325 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

325 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

325 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

325 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

